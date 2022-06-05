Kristen Dopf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Dopf, PA-C
Overview
Kristen Dopf, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Newark, DE.
Kristen Dopf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Horizons Family Practice1 Centurian Dr Ste 310A, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 918-6300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen Dopf?
Kristen is always so understanding and helpful. She values and respects her patients time. Thank you!
About Kristen Dopf, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255754347
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Dopf accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Dopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen Dopf works at
2 patients have reviewed Kristen Dopf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Dopf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Dopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Dopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.