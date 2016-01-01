Dr. Demertzis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristen Demertzis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Demertzis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bay Shore, NY.
Locations
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (844) 727-5795
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kristen Demertzis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265675359
