Kristen Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Carter
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristen Carter is a Nurse Practitioner in Paducah, KY.
Kristen Carter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Management Center of Paducah67 Lakeview Dr, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 554-8373Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen Carter?
About Kristen Carter
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154885549
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen Carter works at
Kristen Carter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.