Kristen Bynon

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kristen Bynon is a Physician Assistant in Laguna Hills, CA. 

Kristen Bynon works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group
    24401 Calle de la Louisa Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 241-9660
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 23, 2022
    Visit went great! I was not rushed. Kristen spent a lot of time and went over some of my previous sonograms. She said I no long need to get yearly sonograms unless needed. I'm to continiue with my yearly visits.
    About Kristen Bynon

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407207095
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Bynon is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Bynon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Bynon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Bynon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Bynon works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Laguna Hills in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Kristen Bynon’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Kristen Bynon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Bynon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Bynon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Bynon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

