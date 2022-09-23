Kristen Bynon is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Bynon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristen Bynon
Overview
Kristen Bynon is a Physician Assistant in Laguna Hills, CA.
Kristen Bynon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group24401 Calle de la Louisa Ste 102, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (657) 241-9660
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen Bynon?
Visit went great! I was not rushed. Kristen spent a lot of time and went over some of my previous sonograms. She said I no long need to get yearly sonograms unless needed. I'm to continiue with my yearly visits.
About Kristen Bynon
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407207095
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Bynon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Bynon accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Bynon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen Bynon works at
23 patients have reviewed Kristen Bynon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Bynon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Bynon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Bynon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.