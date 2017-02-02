See All Physicians Assistants in Denton, TX
Kristen Bolton, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristen Bolton, PA is a Physician Assistant in Denton, TX. 

Kristen Bolton works at Champaign Dental Group in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Allied Medical and Urgent Care
    1501 N Elm St, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 387-0019

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2017
    Loved her honesty and thinking on getting to the root of the problem!
    Azle, TX — Feb 02, 2017
    About Kristen Bolton, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275641342
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Bolton, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Bolton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Bolton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Bolton works at Champaign Dental Group in Denton, TX. View the full address on Kristen Bolton’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kristen Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Bolton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Bolton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Bolton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

