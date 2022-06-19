Dr. Kristen Bohnet, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohnet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Bohnet, DC
Overview
Dr. Kristen Bohnet, DC is a Chiropractor in La Quinta, CA.
Dr. Bohnet works at
Locations
Bohnet Acupuncture and Chiropractic47875 Caleo Bay Dr # A104, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 771-2332
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bohnet?
Relieved back muscle spasms with just a few treatments. And relieved knee pain allowing me to start using stairs again.
About Dr. Kristen Bohnet, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1619902798
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohnet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bohnet accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohnet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohnet works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohnet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohnet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohnet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohnet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.