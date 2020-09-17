See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Kristel Gibbons, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kristel Gibbons, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristel Gibbons, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Kristel Gibbons works at New Horizon Medical Associates in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Horizon Medical Associates
    3403 Tazewell Pike Ste 102, Knoxville, TN 37918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 689-9966
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristel Gibbons?

    Sep 17, 2020
    She is very thorough and takes time to answer questions. I loved her!
    Terri — Sep 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristel Gibbons, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kristel Gibbons, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristel Gibbons to family and friends

    Kristel Gibbons' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristel Gibbons

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristel Gibbons, FNP.

    About Kristel Gibbons, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508171505
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristel Gibbons, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristel Gibbons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristel Gibbons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristel Gibbons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristel Gibbons works at New Horizon Medical Associates in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Kristel Gibbons’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kristel Gibbons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristel Gibbons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristel Gibbons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristel Gibbons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristel Gibbons, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.