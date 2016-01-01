Dr. Kristan Huff, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristan Huff, OD
Overview
Dr. Kristan Huff, OD is an Optometrist in Dayton, OH.
Dr. Huff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare4021 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (844) 206-6928
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huff?
About Dr. Kristan Huff, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1225148570
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huff accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huff works at
Dr. Huff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.