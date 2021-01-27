See All Chiropractors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC

Chiropractic
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC is a Chiropractor in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Shropshire works at Shropshire Chiropractic Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Craig Gunderson, DC
Dr. Craig Gunderson, DC
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Shropshire Chiropractic Inc.
    2530 F St Ste 102, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 864-7999
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • GEMCare
    • Health Net
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shropshire?

    Jan 27, 2021
    Dr. Shropshire does a wonderful job at fixing and keeping my back in tip top shape
    Ronald Walker — Jan 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shropshire to family and friends

    Dr. Shropshire's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shropshire

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC.

    About Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043482136
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern California University of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Bakersfield
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shropshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shropshire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shropshire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shropshire works at Shropshire Chiropractic Inc. in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shropshire’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shropshire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shropshire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shropshire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shropshire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kristal Shropshire, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.