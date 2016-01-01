Krista Torres accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Krista Torres, LPC-S
Overview
Krista Torres, LPC-S is a Counselor in Lubbock, TX.
Krista Torres works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sunrise Canyon Hospital1950 Aspen Ave, Lubbock, TX 79404 Directions (806) 766-0310
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Krista Torres?
About Krista Torres, LPC-S
- Counseling
- English
- 1467765461
Frequently Asked Questions
Krista Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Krista Torres works at
Krista Torres has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krista Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krista Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.