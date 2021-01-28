Krista Schwegman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Krista Schwegman, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Krista Schwegman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Park Ridge, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 32 Main St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 823-4444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Krista Schwegman?
Krista is wonderful! My husband and I have gotten so much out of working with her. She’s helped us reconnect, improve our intimacy, and work through some really difficult things together. She has a great sense of humor and makes us feel really at ease.
About Krista Schwegman, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1891036208
Frequently Asked Questions
Krista Schwegman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Krista Schwegman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Krista Schwegman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Schwegman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krista Schwegman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krista Schwegman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.