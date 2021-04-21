Krista Hollingsworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Krista Hollingsworth, FNP-C
Krista Hollingsworth, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Evansville, IN.
Douglas S Palmenter MD4933 E Plaza East Blvd, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 479-6907
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend her.
About Krista Hollingsworth, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497248850
Krista Hollingsworth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Krista Hollingsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Krista Hollingsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Hollingsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krista Hollingsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krista Hollingsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.