Krista Hale, LPC
Overview
Krista Hale, LPC is a Counselor in Leesburg, VA.
Krista Hale works at
Locations
Healthworks for Northern Va-leesburg163 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 443-2000
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Krista was super easy to talk to and I looked forward to my appointments each week. She taught me a LOT. My anxiety and depression are gone and I'm in a happier place in my life. Definitely recommend.
About Krista Hale, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Krista Hale accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Krista Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Krista Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Hale.
