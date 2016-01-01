See All Family Doctors in Baltimore, MD
Krista Brown, CRNP

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Krista Brown, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. 

Krista Brown works at LifeBridge Health in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
    2401 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 601-6840
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Krista Brown, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629435177
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Krista Brown, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Krista Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Krista Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Krista Brown works at LifeBridge Health in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Krista Brown’s profile.

    Krista Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krista Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krista Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

