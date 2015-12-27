See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Indianapolis, IN
Overview

Krista Anderson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Krista Anderson works at Anderson Family Therapy in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Family Therapy
    7002 Graham Rd Ste 121, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 509-8753

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attachment Disorders Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Krista Anderson, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    • English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1720246093
    • 1720246093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • CHRISTIAN THEOLOGICAL SEMINARY
    Internship
    • Indiana University
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Krista Anderson, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Krista Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Krista Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Krista Anderson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Krista Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Krista Anderson works at Anderson Family Therapy in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Krista Anderson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Krista Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krista Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krista Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krista Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

