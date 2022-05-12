Kris Vitale, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kris Vitale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kris Vitale, LPCC is a Counselor in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Counseling, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Xavier University, Cincinnati Ohio and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Kris Vitale8080 Beckett Center Dr Ste 217, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 330-6467Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Kris for almost a year now. My story is insane, and I have had to see several different therapists for different reasons in the last two years or so. I say this to illustrate that I know a good therapist and a bad therapist when I see them- I have experience. First, Kris, is an incredibly passionate and caring person, aside from her credentials. She wants you to feel calmed and free to express your feelings and all in a lovely space. Her office is clean and bright, and she has snacks and drinks, which are nice touches for creating a comforting environment- which is something I don’t think a lot of therapists think about, oddly enough. I see Kris for some past and on-going trauma. She is always listening intently and making notes. She has a real knack for empowering me and making me feel like I can handle whatever is thrown my way. Recently she has really gone the extra mile in helping me with something very important going on in my life, it’s something she didn’t hav
- Counseling
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Central Clinic Cincinnati, Oh
- Xavier University, Cincinnati Ohio
