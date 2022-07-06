See All Psychologists in Claremont, CA
Kris Reed, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Kris Reed, LMFT

Psychology
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kris Reed, LMFT is a Psychologist in Claremont, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    219 N Indian Hill Blvd Ste 205, Claremont, CA 91711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 568-4790
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kris Reed?

    Jul 06, 2022
    Kris is truly amazing. Kind, generous and an outstanding listener. I went to other therapists for years and I feel like one session with Kris is with worth more than years I had with the others. I have seen her for years and the first interview phone conversation I had with her she said she enjoys helping people and it is absolutely true. She has changed my life for the better and I am forever grateful to her.
    Alyson I. — Jul 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kris Reed, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Kris Reed, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kris Reed to family and friends

    Kris Reed's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kris Reed

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kris Reed, LMFT.

    About Kris Reed, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841406840
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kris Reed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kris Reed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kris Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Kris Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kris Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kris Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kris Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kris Reed, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.