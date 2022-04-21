See All Counselors in Tampa, FL
Kris Mulhollen, IMH Icon-share Share Profile

Kris Mulhollen, IMH

Counseling
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kris Mulhollen, IMH is a Counselor in Tampa, FL. 

Kris Mulhollen works at Northside Mental Health Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Mental Health Hospital Inc
    12512 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 977-8700
  2. 2
    Sjs Comprehensive Services LLC
    126 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 689-8828
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kris Mulhollen?

    Apr 21, 2022
    She was always wonderful and compassionate. Flexible and organized.
    — Apr 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kris Mulhollen, IMH
    How would you rate your experience with Kris Mulhollen, IMH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kris Mulhollen to family and friends

    Kris Mulhollen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kris Mulhollen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kris Mulhollen, IMH.

    About Kris Mulhollen, IMH

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497057376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kris Mulhollen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kris Mulhollen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Kris Mulhollen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kris Mulhollen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kris Mulhollen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kris Mulhollen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kris Mulhollen, IMH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.