Kris Mulhollen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kris Mulhollen, IMH
Overview
Kris Mulhollen, IMH is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Kris Mulhollen works at
Locations
Northside Mental Health Hospital Inc12512 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 977-8700
Sjs Comprehensive Services LLC126 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 689-8828
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She was always wonderful and compassionate. Flexible and organized.
About Kris Mulhollen, IMH
- Counseling
- English
2 patients have reviewed Kris Mulhollen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kris Mulhollen.
