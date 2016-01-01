See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Kris Moghadamian, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (1)
Overview

Kris Moghadamian, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Kris Moghadamian works at Modern Dermatology in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kentucky Dermatology
    177 Burt Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 276-1511
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kris Moghadamian, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518226240
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kris Moghadamian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kris Moghadamian works at Modern Dermatology in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Kris Moghadamian’s profile.

    Kris Moghadamian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kris Moghadamian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kris Moghadamian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kris Moghadamian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

