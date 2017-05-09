See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Jackson, MS
Dr. Kregg Bly, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kregg Bly, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kregg Bly, OD is an Optometrist in Jackson, MS. 

Dr. Bly works at Exact Eyecare in Jackson, MS with other offices in Vicksburg, MS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Exact Eyecare
    5300 HIGHWAY 18 W, Jackson, MS 39209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 922-3233
  2. 2
    Acute Vision Eye Clinic
    2152 Iowa Blvd, Vicksburg, MS 39180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 636-6353
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bly?

    May 09, 2017
    We love Dr. Bly. He's very professional but friendly and pleasant. They get you in and out pretty quickly as well. My children enjoy going to get eye exams there. Their office is kid friendly with a play area. I'm giving him a 5 in spite of "the grinch" he hired to run the front desk.
    Atlanta, GA — May 09, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kregg Bly, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kregg Bly, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bly to family and friends

    Dr. Bly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kregg Bly, OD.

    About Dr. Kregg Bly, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679672729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kregg Bly, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.