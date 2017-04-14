Dr. Krameelah Banks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krameelah Banks, PHD
Dr. Krameelah Banks, PHD is a Psychologist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
Arkansas Behavioral Center11908 Kanis Rd Ste G8, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 537-0158
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Banks took the time to explain everything to me. She listened to the concerns of myself and teachers and told us what we needed to do to overcome issues we were facing after fully evaluating both of my children. Thank you!
- Central Arkansas Psychology Consortium
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Dr. Banks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banks.
