Kourtney Green accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kourtney Green, FNP
Overview
Kourtney Green, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Kourtney Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Extended Care Specialists3512 STELLHORN RD, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Directions (260) 483-9081
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kourtney Green?
About Kourtney Green, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972910602
Frequently Asked Questions
Kourtney Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kourtney Green works at
Kourtney Green has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kourtney Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kourtney Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kourtney Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.