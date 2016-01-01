Dr. Kong Chang, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kong Chang, OD
Overview
Dr. Kong Chang, OD is an Optometrist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
1
Kong L. Chang Optometrist Pllc5801 N May Ave Ste 110B, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 840-5664
2
Dr. Kong Chang & Associates6010 SW 3rd St Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73128 Directions (405) 491-5664
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kong Chang, OD
- Optometry
- English, Chinese
- 1669429809
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
