Kole Seiler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kole Seiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kole Seiler, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kole Seiler, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Anthony, MN.
Kole Seiler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Memorial Podiatry2600 39th Ave NE Ste 225, Saint Anthony, MN 55421 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kole Seiler?
Kind, takes the time to listen, advocates for his patients, and takes the time to listen
About Kole Seiler, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1679946362
Frequently Asked Questions
Kole Seiler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kole Seiler using Healthline FindCare.
Kole Seiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kole Seiler works at
3 patients have reviewed Kole Seiler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kole Seiler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kole Seiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kole Seiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.