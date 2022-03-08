Dr. Kocan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klaude Kocan, DC
Overview
Dr. Klaude Kocan, DC is a Chiropractor in Ft Mitchell, KY.
Locations
Lifestyle Resumption Integrative Health2182 Dixie Hwy, Ft Mitchell, KY 41017 Directions (859) 344-6001
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My sister in law recommended Dr Kocan over 10 years ago and I have been going to him since. Prior chiropractor was old school and gave me whiplash!
About Dr. Klaude Kocan, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1164428546
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kocan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kocan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kocan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kocan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kocan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kocan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.