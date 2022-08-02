Kjerstin Durie, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kjerstin Durie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kjerstin Durie, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Kjerstin Durie, PA-C is a Registered Nurse in Woodbury, MN.
Twin Cities Pain Clinic683 Bielenberg Dr Ste 103, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (952) 522-6070
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kjerstin is on maternity leave, so I saw Bethany instead today. She explained everything very clearly and seemed very willing to listen and explain things.
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1538672548
