Dr. Kity Laboriel, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Kity Laboriel, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Laboriel works at
Locations
Individualized Psychological Resources, INC.1779 N University Dr Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Estoy muy agradecido a la Dra. Kity Laboriel, las consultas me están ayudando mucho en lo personal y en lo familiar. Es una excelente profesional.
About Dr. Kity Laboriel, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Psychiatric Center
- Fiu Couseling Center
- CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY
- Florida International University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
