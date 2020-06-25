See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Kirti Patel, OD

Optometry
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kirti Patel, OD is an Optometrist in East Brunswick, NJ. 

Dr. Patel works at Beyond 20/20 Vision Training Center in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beyond 2020 Vision Training Center
    Beyond 2020 Vision Training Center
579 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 307-7933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Convergence Insufficiency
Lazy Eye
Strabismus
Convergence Insufficiency
Lazy Eye
Strabismus

Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 25, 2020
    Dr. Patel and her staff are excellent! I went to her office for a routine eye exam and was very pleased with the level of service. Dr. Patel is very patient, understanding, comforting and extremely knowledgeable. She explains everything your eyes need thoroughly and with a calm attitude. The office is very clean, "COVID-19 friendly" (they wipe down everything and wash their hands frequently) and is just a very pleasant atmosphere overall. I highly recommend Dr. Patel and Beyond2020VTC for your eye care needs - kids and adults.
    Nirav Patel — Jun 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Kirti Patel, OD
    About Dr. Kirti Patel, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811207608
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirti Patel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Beyond 20/20 Vision Training Center in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

