Kirstin Curtis, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kirstin Curtis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA.
Locations
Bellingham Massage Works2101 Cornwall Ave Ste 101, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 647-1900
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Kirsten Curtis! I would recommend her to anyone! She takes the time with clients and really cares!
About Kirstin Curtis, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447205703
Kirstin Curtis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kirstin Curtis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Kirstin Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kirstin Curtis.
