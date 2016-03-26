See All Nurse Practitioners in Bellingham, WA
Kirstin Curtis, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kirstin Curtis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA. 

Kirstin Curtis works at Mt. Shuksan Family Medicine And Dermatology in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bellingham Massage Works
    2101 Cornwall Ave Ste 101, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 647-1900
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Mar 26, 2016
    I LOVE Kirsten Curtis! I would recommend her to anyone! She takes the time with clients and really cares!
    Michelle in Bellingham, WA — Mar 26, 2016
    About Kirstin Curtis, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447205703
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kirstin Curtis, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kirstin Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kirstin Curtis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kirstin Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kirstin Curtis works at Mt. Shuksan Family Medicine And Dermatology in Bellingham, WA. View the full address on Kirstin Curtis’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Kirstin Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kirstin Curtis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirstin Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirstin Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

