Kirsti Senac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kirsti Senac, LMFT
Kirsti Senac, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in La Jolla, CA.
Oasis Hormone Therapy and Wellness San Diego7946 Ivanhoe Ave Ste 203, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 531-7001
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1053438259
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirsti Senac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirsti Senac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.