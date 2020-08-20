Kirsten Wister, ACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kirsten Wister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kirsten Wister, ACNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kirsten Wister, ACNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ.
Kirsten Wister works at
Locations
Sonora Family Care4996 E Mediterranean Dr Ste D, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 335-6271Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
Ratings & Reviews
I truly appreciate the level of care that Kirsten Wister delivers. I feel very confident in her recommendations. She is professional and still personable. You (I) feel thought of as an individual with individual needs. No cookie cutter here. You are listened to here.
About Kirsten Wister, ACNP-BC
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Post-Masters Certificate, Family Nurse Practitioner-University Of Massachusetts-Boston
Frequently Asked Questions
Kirsten Wister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kirsten Wister accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kirsten Wister speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Kirsten Wister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kirsten Wister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirsten Wister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirsten Wister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.