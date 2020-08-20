See All Family Doctors in Sierra Vista, AZ
Kirsten Wister, ACNP-BC

Family Medicine
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Kirsten Wister, ACNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. 

Kirsten Wister works at Sonora Family Care, PLLC in Sierra Vista, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sonora Family Care
    4996 E Mediterranean Dr Ste D, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 335-6271
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Orthopedic Disorders
Skin Biopsy
Diabetes
Orthopedic Disorders
Skin Biopsy

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kirsten Wister, ACNP-BC
    About Kirsten Wister, ACNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609809052
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Post-Masters Certificate, Family Nurse Practitioner-University Of Massachusetts-Boston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kirsten Wister, ACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kirsten Wister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kirsten Wister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kirsten Wister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kirsten Wister works at Sonora Family Care, PLLC in Sierra Vista, AZ. View the full address on Kirsten Wister’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Kirsten Wister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kirsten Wister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kirsten Wister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kirsten Wister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

