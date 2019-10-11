Dr. Schwehm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirsten Schwehm, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kirsten Schwehm, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Schwehm works at
Locations
Key Neuropsychology LLC2223 Quail Run Ste H1, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 366-8098
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schwehm is, hands down, the best psychologist I've ever seen. She is relatable, patient, knowledgeable, supportive, flexible, and experienced. Her staff are friendly, I never have to wait, and they are extremely helpful with insurance problems. I wish everyone could have a therapist like this. 10/5 stars.
About Dr. Kirsten Schwehm, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1720049083
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwehm accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwehm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwehm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwehm.
