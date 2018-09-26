See All Physicians Assistants in Greensboro, NC
Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5 (136)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Kirsten Schneider, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from Touro.

Kirsten Schneider works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Jacksonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optimus Medical Group Pllc
    3402 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 883-0029
  2. 2
    DermOne of North Carolina, P.A.
    34 Office Park Dr Ste 300, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 706-9230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Warts
Acne
Allergic Disorders

Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 26, 2018
    Very helpful and thorough. Always have something new to suggest. Takes note of patient's situation. Very friendly and approachable.
    Cristina in Jacksonville — Sep 26, 2018
    About Kirsten Schneider, PA-C

    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • 1245206341
    Education & Certifications

    • Touro
    • Touro College School of Health Sciences, NY - B.S.
