Kirk Stephens, PA-C

Dermatology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Overview

Kirk Stephens, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.

Kirk Stephens works at Bradley Dermatology in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bradley Dermatology
    166 E 5900 S Ste B111, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Perioral Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2021
    I went to see Kirk when he was with Dr. Bradley's practice. Friendly and did beautiful work in removing a squamous cell carcinoma from just under my left eye. Because of virus (and a senior citizen) have not been out for my usual check ups, but will go to him as soon as I can. Highly recommend him.
    Barbara Woolsey — Mar 19, 2021
    About Kirk Stephens, PA-C

    • Dermatology
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992221980
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School

