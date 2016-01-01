See All Dermatologists in Tyler, TX
Dermatology
Kirk Gautier, PA-C is a dermatologist in Tyler, TX. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Tyler on Beckham.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Tyler on Beckham
    1720 S Beckham Ave Ste 102, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 579-7208
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Athens
    805 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 579-7205
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Oliver Street 501(a) Inc
    1367 Dominion Plz, Tyler, TX 75703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 534-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Angiotropic Melanoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

About Kirk Gautier, PA-C

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1821027798
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 128 ratings
Patient Ratings (128)
5 Star
(120)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Kirk Gautier, PA-C
