Kirk Gautier, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kirk Gautier, PA-C is a dermatologist in Tyler, TX. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Tyler on Beckham. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Tyler on Beckham1720 S Beckham Ave Ste 102, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 579-7208Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Athens805 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 579-7205Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pm
-
3
Oliver Street 501(a) Inc1367 Dominion Plz, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 534-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Kirk Gautier, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1821027798
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Kirk Gautier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kirk Gautier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kirk Gautier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
128 patients have reviewed Kirk Gautier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kirk Gautier.
