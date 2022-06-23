See All Clinical Psychologists in Sugar Land, TX
Clinical Psychology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Kiran Mishra, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Dr. Mishra works at Elizabeth N Malcolm, in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sugar Land Counseling Center
    4665 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 110, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 876-3232
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Optimum Women's Care, Sugar Land, Texas
    1111 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 876-3232
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 23, 2022
    Dr. Mishra is an outstanding therapist. She helped me see things differently.
    MG Covell — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Kiran Mishra, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720180631
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • UT Austin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiran Mishra, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mishra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mishra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mishra works at Elizabeth N Malcolm, in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mishra’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

