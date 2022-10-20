See All Nurse Midwives in Salt Lake City, UT
Kira Waters, CNM

Midwifery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Kira Waters, CNM is a Midwife in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Kira Waters works at St. Mark's OBGYN in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    St. Mark's OBGYN
    1140 E 3900 S Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 810-7935
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Discharging Physician St. Mark's Hospital
    1200 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5983
    Mount Olympus OB/GYN
    1151 E 3900 S Ste B299, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 784-3784

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Pap Smear
Breast Cancer
Pap Smear

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Kira is always so kind, understanding, and knowledgeable, and helps me feel comfortable during the visit. She is truly one of the best healthcare providers I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing (and I’ve seen a lot of them!)
    Cassie — Oct 20, 2022
    About Kira Waters, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396118956
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kira Waters, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kira Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kira Waters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kira Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kira Waters works at St. Mark's OBGYN in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Kira Waters’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Kira Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kira Waters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kira Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kira Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

