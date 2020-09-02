Kiotta Barnhill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kiotta Barnhill, NP
Overview
Kiotta Barnhill, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, NC.
Kiotta Barnhill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vidant Radiosurgery600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-1959
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kiotta Barnhill?
I had a VA comp exam with Kiotta Barnhill today and she was very professional and there was good dialogue between her and I regarding the nature of my exam. The office was clean and the staff took the necessary precautions due to the pandemic. I was even offered water and coffee both at arrival and upon departure. Highly recommended!!
About Kiotta Barnhill, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427332675
Frequently Asked Questions
Kiotta Barnhill accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kiotta Barnhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kiotta Barnhill works at
3 patients have reviewed Kiotta Barnhill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kiotta Barnhill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kiotta Barnhill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kiotta Barnhill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.