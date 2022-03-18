Kinsey Callaway, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kinsey Callaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kinsey Callaway, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kinsey Callaway, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.
Locations
1
Capital Regional Medical Group2414 E Plaza Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 702-9940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with Kinsey on a number of occasions, both for acute and ongoing conditions. She is pleasant, easy to work with, and knowledgeable. I would recommend her to anyone!
About Kinsey Callaway, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881192441
Frequently Asked Questions
