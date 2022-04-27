See All Nurse Practitioners in Melbourne, FL
Overview

Kinard Cooper, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL. 

Kinard Cooper works at Brevard Health Alliance in Melbourne, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Brevard Health Alliance
    2120 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 (321) 241-6800
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 27, 2022
    Kinard is one of (if not the most) the most personable medical practitioners that I’ve met. He is professional, highly patient & thorough. My first visit felt as if I’ve known him forever. I’d recently had congestive heart failure & my daughter & another family member had concerns & needed some reassurance that all was well. He welcomed both & thoroughly explained what had happened to date & what would happen during future appointments. Kinard was (& is) professional in every aspect of his care. He’s definitely an asset to his employer & to the medical profession. I highly recommend him!
    WillieDee1960 — Apr 27, 2022
    Photo: Kinard Cooper, ARNP
    About Kinard Cooper, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700323789
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kinard Cooper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kinard Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kinard Cooper works at Brevard Health Alliance in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Kinard Cooper’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kinard Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kinard Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kinard Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kinard Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

