Kinard Cooper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kinard Cooper, ARNP
Overview
Kinard Cooper, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Kinard Cooper works at
Locations
Brevard Health Alliance2120 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 241-6800
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kinard is one of (if not the most) the most personable medical practitioners that I’ve met. He is professional, highly patient & thorough. My first visit felt as if I’ve known him forever. I’d recently had congestive heart failure & my daughter & another family member had concerns & needed some reassurance that all was well. He welcomed both & thoroughly explained what had happened to date & what would happen during future appointments. Kinard was (& is) professional in every aspect of his care. He’s definitely an asset to his employer & to the medical profession. I highly recommend him!
About Kinard Cooper, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700323789
