Dr. Kimthu Trinh, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Kimthu Trinh, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kimthu Trinh, PHD is an Individual Counselor in Brawley, CA.
Dr. Trinh works at
Locations
Dr. Kimthu Trinh251 W Main St, Brawley, CA 92227 Directions (858) 717-4196Tuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Kimthu Trinh4565 Ruffner St, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 717-4196Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trinh?
About Dr. Kimthu Trinh, PHD
- Individual Counseling
- English, Vietnamese
- 1801009352
Education & Certifications
- Sharp Mesa Vista
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trinh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinh speaks Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.