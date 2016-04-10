Dr. Kimbrough Clarke, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimbrough Clarke, DC
Overview
Dr. Kimbrough Clarke, DC is a Chiropractor in Mount Prospect, IL.
Dr. Clarke works at
Locations
-
1
Vista Linda Eye Care Inc.111 W Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 255-0606
-
2
Central Chiropractic521 W Central Rd Ste 2, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 255-0606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clarke?
I have been patient of Dr. Clarke for over 20 years and have always been treated professionally and promptly. I see Dr. Clarke once a month for an adjustment to maintain my flexibility. Occasionally I manage to pull something or have an unexplained ache or pain, then I will see Dr. Clarke multiple times during the month at which time along with adjustment, I will receive therapy from one of his staff and follow up exercises to perform at my home. Dr. Clarke and his staff are great.
About Dr. Kimbrough Clarke, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1245377324
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.