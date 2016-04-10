See All Chiropractors in Mount Prospect, IL
Overview

Dr. Kimbrough Clarke, DC is a Chiropractor in Mount Prospect, IL. 

Dr. Clarke works at Vista Linda Eye Care in Mount Prospect, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vista Linda Eye Care Inc.
    111 W Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 255-0606
  2. 2
    Central Chiropractic
    521 W Central Rd Ste 2, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 255-0606

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kimbrough Clarke, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1245377324
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
