Kimberly Wright, CPNP

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kimberly Wright, CPNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC. 

Kimberly Wright works at MUSC Health Pediatrics & Internal Medicine - Dantzler in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Pediatrics & Internal Medicine - Dantzler
    2750 Dantzler Dr Unit 102, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Kimberly Wright, CPNP

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1083847503
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital

