Kimberly Whitley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Whitley, PA
Kimberly Whitley, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Kimberly Whitley works at
Concentra1498 Boardwalk, Lexington, KY 40511 Directions (972) 720-7772
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
I was visiting family from out-of-town when I needed to seek medical attention at an Urgent Care clinic. I was very impressed with the care received from Kimberly Whitley, however, the clinic was undergoing construction and the office was somewhat noisy.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447493408
Kimberly Whitley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Whitley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kimberly Whitley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Whitley.
