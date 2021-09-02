Kimberly Weaster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Weaster, NCC
Overview
Kimberly Weaster, NCC is a Counselor in Round Rock, TX.
Kimberly Weaster works at
Locations
Elements Psychotherapypllc600 Round Rock West Dr Ste 501, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 423-3913
Ratings & Reviews
I think Ms. Weaster is a great fit for my child. We have some pretty tough issues that we are working through. My 12 year old daughter feels very comfortable opening up to Ms. Weaster. She has been a ray of sunshine in my daughter's life. My daughter said, "Ms. Kim makes me feel better about myself". Ms. Weaster is non judgmental and is very warm and welcoming.
About Kimberly Weaster, NCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1730342031
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Weaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kimberly Weaster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Weaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Weaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Weaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.