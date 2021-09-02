See All Counselors in Round Rock, TX
Kimberly Weaster, NCC Icon-share Share Profile

Kimberly Weaster, NCC

Counseling
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kimberly Weaster, NCC is a Counselor in Round Rock, TX. 

Kimberly Weaster works at CGonzalez-Davis, MS LPC Counseling & Consultation in Round Rock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elements Psychotherapypllc
    600 Round Rock West Dr Ste 501, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 423-3913

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kimberly Weaster?

Sep 02, 2021
I think Ms. Weaster is a great fit for my child. We have some pretty tough issues that we are working through. My 12 year old daughter feels very comfortable opening up to Ms. Weaster. She has been a ray of sunshine in my daughter's life. My daughter said, "Ms. Kim makes me feel better about myself". Ms. Weaster is non judgmental and is very warm and welcoming.
Christy Peczeniuk — Sep 02, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kimberly Weaster, NCC
How would you rate your experience with Kimberly Weaster, NCC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kimberly Weaster to family and friends

Kimberly Weaster's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kimberly Weaster

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kimberly Weaster, NCC.

About Kimberly Weaster, NCC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730342031
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Weaster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kimberly Weaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kimberly Weaster works at CGonzalez-Davis, MS LPC Counseling & Consultation in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Kimberly Weaster’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Kimberly Weaster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Weaster.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Weaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Weaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kimberly Weaster, NCC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.