Dr. Kimberly Vandegeest-Wallace, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Vandegeest-Wallace, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Westwood, KS.
Locations
Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 2, Ste 20010777 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Englewood Center101 NW Englewood Rd Ste 130, Gladstone, MO 64118 Directions (913) 588-1227
Quivira Medical Pavilion12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace is a very compassionate and knowledgeable individual. She has a wealth of experience in varying areas. While no one enjoys being confronted with or held accountable for various things in their life, she brings to light things that with attention and personal growth will greatly benefit your quality of life. She offers a quiet if not gentle guidance while allowing space for rumination and self reflection. She is a patient centered provider which is refreshing in today’s medical community.
About Dr. Kimberly Vandegeest-Wallace, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandegeest-Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.