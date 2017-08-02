Kimberly Valencia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kimberly Valencia, ARNP
Kimberly Valencia, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Kimberly Valencia works at
Franciscan Medical Clinic on Gravelly Lake9537 Gravelly Lake Dr Sw, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 984-2000
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Humana
Honestly, the best doctor that I have been to and I have been to a lot. Kind and intelligent.. She really wants the best for you. I am looking forward to a long lasting relationship..
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1457532558
- University of Washington, Seattle
