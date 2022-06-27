Book an Appointment

Kimberly Town, APRN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Kimberly Town works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Page Field in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Page Field
    4761 S Cleveland Ave Ste 4, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 360-1740
  2. 2
    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Coconut Point
    23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 360-1736
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza
    15901 Bass Rd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 360-1842
  4. 4
    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Cape Coral Hospital
    650 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 100, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 424-2060

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(49)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 27, 2022
Paula the nurse was outstanding, she was very professional, yet personable. She provided excellent communication during my entire visit. Kim Town was outstanding, I am Happy to have been referred to a Topnotch Provider!
— Jun 27, 2022
About Kimberly Town, APRN

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1790772713
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Cape Coral Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Kimberly Town, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Town is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kimberly Town has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kimberly Town has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

50 patients have reviewed Kimberly Town. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Town.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Town, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Town appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

