Dr. Toscani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Toscani, OD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Toscani, OD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2144 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (215) 339-0551
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toscani?
About Dr. Kimberly Toscani, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1144381476
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toscani accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toscani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Toscani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toscani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toscani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toscani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.