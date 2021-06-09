Kimberly Girolami, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kimberly Girolami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kimberly Girolami, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kimberly Girolami, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Kalamazoo, MI.
Kimberly Girolami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Health Center Alcott505 E ALCOTT ST, Kalamazoo, MI 49001 Directions (269) 349-2641Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kimberly Girolami?
Best ever saved my life
About Kimberly Girolami, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578001400
Frequently Asked Questions
Kimberly Girolami accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kimberly Girolami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kimberly Girolami works at
2 patients have reviewed Kimberly Girolami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kimberly Girolami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kimberly Girolami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kimberly Girolami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.